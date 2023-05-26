Uniontown
Jozef M. Michniak, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26. Saturday Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
