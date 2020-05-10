Uniontown
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, J'uane Antionette Belt, 53, was called home to rest. She was born in Uniontown and raised by her mother, Mary Jane Cooper and stepfather, Gregory Cooper.
J'uane was educated in the Uniontown School District, graduating High School from Uniontown Area High. In her early childhood, she was a member of the East End Drill Team.
Her nickname growing up was "Stella Brown" and she was also known by family and friends as Jay. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mabel Belt; uncle, Arnold Wayne Belt; aunt, Madelyn Deborah Thomas; and cousin, Jason Truninger.
Family was very important to her. All she ever talked about was how much she loved her children and grandchildren as well as each and every one of her family members. As an early bird, she enjoyed her morning coffee, writing poems, doing crossword puzzles and collecting pictures of loved ones.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Joseph Wayne Belt of Uniontown; daughters, Brea Lynn Belt of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Shakira Antionette Belt of New York; five grandchildren, Amizha Belt-Neal, Jahvien Belt, Melaah Belt, Jason Belt and Christian Belt; significant other, Anthony Edwards; siblings, Dodie L. Belt, Michael W. Belt (wife, Anita), Jerry R. Belt, Terri R. Belt, Maceo D. Belt (Davena); and stepbrother, Gregory "Grapey" Thomas; and a host of nieces and nephews, very special cousins and other relatives.
Arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
In keeping in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, all services will be privately held.
To send condolences, flowers to the family or to plant a tree in memory of J'uane Belt, please visit www. lantzfh.com.
