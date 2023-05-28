Juanita J. Berish, 88, of Labelle, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
She was born on September 28, 1934, to the late James and Gladys Seamons.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Berish, Sr.; sons, Ronald, Jr., Robert and David; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, Christine Jeffries.
Juanita is survived by children: Larry Berish and wife, Robin, Tammy Swaney and husband, George, and Angelo Berish and Tanis; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with the Reverend Vera Avery officiating. Interment in Acklin Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lytle’s Personal Care Home and Care Comfort Hospice for the loving care provided to Juanita.
