Judith A. Baron

Uniontown
Judith A. Krzton Baron, 80, of Uniontown, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in York Run September 13, 1940.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Edmund Krzton and Helen Smore Krzton; her husband of 60 years, Leonard Francis Baron, who died August 14, 2020; and her infant son, John.
Surviving are her three children, Stephanie Baron Huntley and husband Douglas, Suzanne Baron Hess and husband Roy and Leonard J. Baron; brother, Joseph Krzton and wife Carol; sister, Vanessa Snoddy and husband John; brother-in-law, John Baron and wife Sue; many nieces and nephews and "adopted" daughters and sons.
Judith was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed the Christian Women's luncheons and dinner with her close friends of many years.
She was very creative and loved spending time with her family and loved traveling.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, August 19. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.