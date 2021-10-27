Blainesburg
Judith A. Buletza, 77, of Blainesburg, died peacefully Sunday, October 24, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born Tuesday, July 11, 1944, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William and Katherine Vella Dinnen.
She went to school at California Area High School. She married David R. Buletza October 26, 1963, in Brownsville. She worked as a soda jerk at Standard Pharmacy, a waitress at Digon's Restaurant in California, and as an assistant manager at the California University Student Union bookstore, finally retiring after 20+ years at JCPenney in Uniontown, where she made long-standing friendships with both employees and customers.
Judy had a lifelong passion for theater, attending numerous productions throughout the years with her dearest friend, Shirley Basile. Judy also enjoyed singing and helping others.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, David R. Buletza of Blainesburg; son, David M. Buletza of California; daughter, Carrie M. Buletza (Bernard Charnovich) of Blainesburg; and sister and brother-in-law, Constance and Benjamin Foster of Groveport, Ohio. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Lauren Thomas and husband Douglas, and Bailee Cuthbertson.
Her family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her niece, Lisa Alcorn, for her aid and support during Judy's final days. Thank you to Mary Pfrogner, Millie Neth, Eloise Tower and Mary Brumley for your continued love and support over the years.
At Judy's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
