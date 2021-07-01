New Salem
Judith A. "Judy" Meyers, 60, of New Salem, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021 at her residence.
She was born August 18, 1960 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Leo K. and Jeanne T. Bittner Meyers.
She graduated from Geibel Catholic High School in the Class of 1979. For many years, Judy was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Judy enjoyed playing tennis and going bowling.
Judy is survived by her brothers, Leonard "Lenny" Meyers of Brownsville, and Carl Meyers of Connellsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo K. and Jeanne T. Bittner Meyers.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425.
No visitation or services will be held and interment will be private.
If you wish to leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
