Judith A. Taylor, 74, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 13, 2022.
Born July 11, 1947, in Connellsville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Gilland Rabatin.
She was of the Methodist Faith.
Judy earned her degree from Westmoreland School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Sherwood Oaks, for 33 years, retiring in 2016.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Larry.
Survived by her husband, David L. Taylor, who she married June 15, 1968; two daughters, Melissa (Marty) Martinosky, of Greensburg, and Sherri (Chad Garland) Taylor, of Harlansburg; two grandchildren, McKenna and Matthew Martinosky.
Arrangements are private.
