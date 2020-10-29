Judith Ann Browell

Uniontown
Judith Ann Dayton Browell, 81, of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was born in Pittsburgh October 9, 1939, cherished daughter of the late Donald W. and Nora B. Dayton. For 55 years, Judy was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Browell Jr.
Judy is survived by four daughters, Kelly Walsh and husband Gary of Bridgeville, Tracy Sicchitano and husband Scott of Cumming, Ga., Laurie Hawthorne of Cumming, Ga. and Kerry Browell of Uniontown. She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Alexa and Liam Walsh, Dawn Davidenko (Logan) and Scott Sicchitano, Kyle and Emily Hawthorne and Victoria Gergely (Kevin), Madeline, Dylan and Gabrielle Rice. Judy is also survived by her sister Drinda Shelby of Tampa Bay, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a graduate of North Union High School, class of 1957. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State College (now IUP) and a Master of Arts from West Virginia University. Judy was a teacher and reading specialist in the Laurel Highlands School District, where her passion for reading and education touched and inspired many young lives. After her retirement from the classroom, she continued to serve the district as a member of the Laurel Highlands School Board.
In her retirement years Judy enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at their activities and sporting events, spending time with her family at the beach and volunteering at the Fayette County SPCA. Judy also participated in various quilting groups. She was a very talented quilter and leaves behind many beautiful quilts and wall hangings as a lovely remembrance.
Most importantly, Judy was a loving mother and nanny to her daughters and her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements by DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Due to Covid-19, the family is having a private service with burial to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Laurel Highlands School District, 304 Bailey Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 in care of "Mini Mighty Mustangs", which supports childhood literacy, or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or at www.alz.org.
