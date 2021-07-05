Uniontown
Judith Ann Dobis Dannecker, 80, passed peacefully on July 1, 2021, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Judy was born and raised in Uniontown, spending her whole life in Evans Manor.Judy lived here with her rock and love of her life, Joseph Kenley “Ken” Dannecker for 55 years. They married on September 24, 1966.
Most of Judy’s working career was spent as an Examiner for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor at the Uniontown Unemployment Office. She began this job November 21, 1977, until she retired on April 13, 2001.
Judy fiercely loved her family and friends. She liked to cook and have parties, took up golf, tried her hand at ceramics and macram, spent time antiquing, and made the best pepperoni rolls.
Judy liked casinos, and played the Evening Pick 3 and Pick 4 daily, hitting a winner maybe once or twice. She could often be found at Valley Sportsman Club, the Funny Farm, or The Moose.
Judy took cruises with her friends and traveled by train to Chicago to visit her grandchildren.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Virginia Dobis; her loving sister, Betty Lou Dobis; and sweet nephew, Brett Dobis.
Judy is survived by her husband, Joseph Kenley “Ken” Dannecker; son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Mary Lou Horwat; grandchildren, Kayla (David) Bramante and Kenneth Horwat; great grandson, Saber Bramante; her niece and nephew-in-law, Terri and Rob Conn; and grand nieces, Kristin (Matthew) Vensko, Casey (Joshua) Griffiths, and Ally (J.T.) Baird.
Friends will be received 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME. Reception to follow at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org, in memory of Judy.
