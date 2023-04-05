Brownsville
Judith Ann Dolobach DuMay, 82, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with her daughter, Nicole and son-in-law, Christopher by her side.
She was born in Brownsville, on August 18, 1940, to the late Stephen A. and Helen Rakushin Dolobach. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Draven Neil; and husband, Robert J. DuMay.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Nicole DuMay Blout and husband, Christopher; son, Johnny H. Berggren and wife, Tara; brothers, Ronald Dolobach and wife, Rosalie, Dr. Bernard Dolobach and wife, Heidi; sister, Stephanie Sesek and husband, Paul; beloved dog, Elvis Presley; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.