formerly of Uniontown
On March 30, 2021, Judith Ann Kovalchick Oberly, of Dallastown, passed away peacefully in York Hospital. She was born July30, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of Bertha and George Kovalchick.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Walter; their son, Todd of Lancaster; and daughter Beth of Gibsonia; sister Patricia Ashton of Harvest, Ala.; brother George Kovalchick of Hopwood; half-sister Mary Lou Frantz also of Hopwood; and half-brother Bill Moore of Greensburg; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Judith attended St. John's Parochial School before transferring to and graduating from South Union High School in 1957. She worked at G.C. Murphy's on Main Street in Uniontown for roughly 10 years, was married in 1968, and then moved to York County. She was a mother and housewife, but also spent more t han 20 years working for the Dallastown Area School District as a cook and cafeteria worker.
An outgoing personality and often life of the party, Judith will be remembered for her energy, kindness, compassion and sense of humor. She was fond of cooking, decorating, dancing, shopping, watching old movies and giving to charity.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the AUSTIN H. EBERLY FUNERAL HOME in Dallastown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.