Judith Ann Kuhns Jackson

Judith "Judy" Ann Kuhns Jackson, 79, passed away in her home Thursday, October 27, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late William J. Kuhns and Isabel Hudson Kuhns; and sister of the late Dr. David B. Kuhns.
Born in Uniontown, she was a 1961 graduate of Albert Gallatin Senior High School and later earned a Business degree from Morgantown Business College in Morgantown, W.Va.
She then moved to Arlington, Va., where she worked for the government. Several years later she married Tom Jackson and moved to Greenbelt, Md., before settling in Bowie, Md., where they raised their twins. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage before Tom's passing in 2021.
Judy worked full time while raising a family. She was an office manager for Dr.'s Sroka & Pressey in Crofton, Md., and later worked as an account director for 19 years at Creative Direct Response, from where she retired in 2006.
She was devoted to her church families. Growing up, she attended Masontown Presbyterian Church, in Masontown. When she moved to Maryland, she became a member of Trinity Moravian Church, in New Carrollton, Md., where she raised her family and later was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowie, Md.
Judy was known for her welcoming spirit, independence and strong faith. She was always impeccably dressed for the occasion. Known for her love of cooking, she enjoyed entertaining friends and family, tending to her flower garden and watching the birds that visited her feeders daily.
She is survived by her son, Scott; daughter, Kelly; sister-in-law, Judy Sinko Morgan (Bill); sister-in-law, Patricia Poulson (Ulrich); niece, RuthAnn Gordon; and grand-nephew, Keven Ulrich (Destinye).
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, in Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowie, Md. The service will be live streamed: tlcbowie.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Audubon Society at audubon.org, in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.