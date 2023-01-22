Uniontown
Judith Ann Malik, 77, of Uniontown passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023.
She was born January 3, 1946 in Uniontown. A daughter of the late Robert Vilseck and Jean Harman Vilseck.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a bother Jan Vilseck.
She is survived by her husband Robert W. Malik of 52 years; her son, Robert Malik Jr. (Susan) of Hopwood; and one grandson, Robert Malik III. Also surviving are two brothers, James Vilseck of Tennessee and her twin bother Jack Vilseck (Glenda) also of Tennessee.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction by THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will be private for the family as well.
