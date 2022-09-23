Bentleyville
Judith Ann Scola, 60, of Bentleyville, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, following a lengthy battle with leukemia.
She was born October 1, 1961, a daughter of the late Henry A. Bashour, and Joanne Bookshar Bashour of Republic, who survives.
She was a 1979 graduate of Brownsville High School.
A lifelong lover of animals, Judy worked from home as a dog groomer until 2020 making many friendships with her canine customers and their owners alike.
Judy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending concerts, crocheting and relaxing in Ocean City, Md. as often as possible.
On August 7, 1982, she married Eric J. Scola, who survives. Together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Judy will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Jessica Scola and Jillian Scola; and her beloved granddaughter, Madison Scola.
Also surviving are two brothers, Henry W. Bashour (Luann) and James Bashour (Gina); a sister, Mary Jo Bashour; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received for a Memorial Gathering from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions, in memory of Judy, be made to Pet Search, P.O. Box 1653, Washington, PA 15301.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.