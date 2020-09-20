formerly of Uniontown
Judith Ann Staley Hall, 74, of Morgantown, W.Va., died unexpectedly, Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Sundale Rest Home in Morgantown. Born in Uniontown July 17, 1946, she was raised in Point Marion, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Stewart Staley.
Judy attended the former Point Marion High School and was head waitress at Dolfi's Restaurant in Masontown. She later studied to become a certified professional medical secretary and then worked for a number of years at the chiropractor office in Carmichaels.
Surviving are her children, Jill Tenney of Snowshoe, W.Va., Amy Robinette of Morgantown, Danna Tracy of Warrensburg, Mo. and Daniel Watson of Morgantown; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mooneen Staley Kennison of North Carolina.
Deceased is her husband, Frank Hall who died in 2006; one daughter, Alisha Marie Tenney who died in infancy; and a sister, Barbara Staley Roth.
Private graveside services will be held in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, under the direction of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memories for the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com
