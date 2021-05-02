Newell
Judith Ann Wainwright Bartolomucci, 82, of Newell, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born October 14, 1938, in California.
Judy was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother, but decided to further her education at California State College, where she received her Master's Degree and became a reading specialist. Mrs. B, as her students called her, opened their minds at Rostraver Middle School for 30 years.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Frank "Mucci" Bartolomucci, in 1987; her only two sons, Frank Bartolomucci, in 2014, and Scott Bartolomucci, in 2017; and her sister, Sandra Matthews of Chambersburg, in 2013.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Bartolomucci, who made the last year of Judy's life as comfortable as possible; and daughter-in-law Carol Bartolomucci, both of Newell; grandchildren, Tristan and Frank Bartolomucci, also of Newell, Vinny of Pittsburgh and Drake Bucci of Belle Vernon; great-grandchildren Isabella, Frank and Nola Bartolomucci, all of Newell; and a special friend of the family, Adam Gerard.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
