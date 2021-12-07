Judith Ann Wilson

Dunbar
Judith “Judy” Ann Wilson, 79, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born July 13, 1942, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edna Kersten Stuart.
She was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1960.
Judy was employed at Anchor Hocking glass after high school, but found her true calling in life as a loving mother and cherished grandmother.
Judy was an avid bingo enthusiast, bowler, music lover, always enjoying dancing at wedding receptions, relaxing on a good front porch and her witty humor.
Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Ray D. Wilson, whom she married on January 30, 1967; her children, and grandchildren; sons, Ray E. Wilson and spouse of Hidden Valley; Ray’s children, Chas, Chris, and Maria; and great-granddaughter Charlotte; Scott Wilson and wife Teia of Uniontown; grandchildren, MacKenzie Evans, Dylan and Jack; and daughters, Deborah “Debbie” Connor and Gerry Perez of Dunbar; grandchildren, Cameron and Carson; and Judith “Judy” Bubarth and her husband Robert of Hunker; grandchildren, Courtney and husband Cody Henderson, Braden, Caitlin and Lacy.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
