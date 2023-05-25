Judith Joyce David Morris

Dunbar
Judith "Judy" Joyce David Morris, 75, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully, in her home, Saturday, May 20, 2023.
She was born June 30, 1947, in Vanderbilt, to the late Harold Glenn David and the late Helen Jean McClain Leasher.
Judy was a talented hairdresser by trade having worked at Linda's Beauty Salon. She also worked at Bruno's Bar, the Silver Leaf restaurant, and Gabe's.
She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and the Dunbar Eagles, where she was a member of the ladies auxiliary. She thoroughly enjoyed the Wednesday Poker games that she played with her friends there.
Judy loved sitting on her porch, enjoying her flowers and watching hummingbirds, listening to country music, shopping, and reading avidly.
She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond measure. She was a baby guru!
Judy made friends wherever she went and she touched countless lives.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Morris, with whom she was together for nearly 40 loving years; her children, Michele (Scott) Dunn, Cheri (Michael) LaVigne, Tracy (Michael) Caperelli, Mandy (Terry) Furajter and Andy (Kelly) Shultz; grandchildren, Morgan, Connor, Landon, Christian, Bethany, Brittany, Chelsea, Harliegh, Carson, Reagan, Ella, Emery and Charleigh; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Boe and Scarlett; siblings, Dawn (Robert) Bibby, Glenn (Dana) Schwartz, Barry Schwartz, Jennifer L. Schwartz-Flack; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, a large extended family as well as an abundance of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron David; and her sisters, Ruby David and Marcy David.
In accordance with Judy's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
There will be a Celebration of Life, to be announced at a later date, in order to bring together all of those who loved Judy to share the many memories and stories of her that we all certainly have!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Judith's memory, be made to Autism Speaks.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.