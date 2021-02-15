Masontown
Judith Lee Dunham Lute, 74, of Masontown, entered the heavenly gates to be with her Lord and savior Friday, February 12, 2021.
She was born February 21, 1946, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Kathryn and Allen "Bill" Dunham.
Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Masontown United Methodist Church, Masontown, where she played the piano for many years.
On September 28, 1968, she married Larry J. Lute, who died September 24, 2007.
Surviving are three children, Sheri (Sam) Ardabell of McClellandtown, Gina (Randy) Burkholder of Elizabeth, and Lori Gabeletto of Masontown; brother, Henry (Liz) Dunham of Uniontown; several grandchildren, Samantha (Gene) Cooley, Stephanie (Matthew) Ardabell, Savannah (Zachary) Bowers, Sydney Ardabell, Tym (Emilee) Burkholder, Emalie Burkholder, Brad Burkholder and Matthew Gabeletto; great-grandchildren, Gage, Dominic, Neala, Lyllah, Arabella and Xander Cooley, Giovanni Kooser, Anthony Ardabell, Leonardo, Adrianna and Vivianna Bowers.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Masontown United Methodist Church, 120 S. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461, where services will be held following the viewing with the Rev. Haines officiating. Interment will follow in Churchhill Cemetery, McClellandtown. Arrangements are entrusted to the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.