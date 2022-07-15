Erie
Judith Lorenzo St. Clair, 72, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
She was born in Greensboro, N.C., December 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Marion Wingert Lorenzo.
She retired as a Benefits Manager for Elliott Company in Jeannette, and formerly worked for First Federal Savings in Uniontown.
Judith truly loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Lorenzo.
Judi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carly and Sean Rowe, and granddaughter, Lauren, of Erie. Further surviving is her brother, David Lorenzo and his wife, Cathy, of Pensacola Beach, Fla.; and her sister, Sandra Collier and her husband, Boyd, of Richmond, Va. She also leaves her former spouse and close friend, Ken St. Clair of Greensburg.
Judith will be interned at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the care of BURTON QUINN SCOTT CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES INC., Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Send condolences at BurtonQuinnScott.com
