Uniontown
Judith P. Biller, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.
She was born Saturday, November 15, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of George and Dolores Sredinsky Zubal.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Rudolph and Mildred Biller; and her brother-in-law, Gregory Biller.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rudolph “Ken” Biller; her stepmother, Judy Zubal; her sisters, Karen Hess (Tom), Marla Beddick (Andrew), Mary Haky (Andrew); her brother-in-law, Duane Biller (Linda); and sister-in-law. Diane Persely (Joe). Judy is also survived by several nieces, nephews; and several cherish pets.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6:30 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, July 25, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, with Pastor Duane Biller officiating.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
