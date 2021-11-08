Fairchance
Judith Rae Kerr Abraham, 80, of Fairchance, passed into Heaven Friday, November 5, 2021.
Judy was born September 2, 1941, to the late James and Elizabeth "Libby" Kerr.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband of 39 years, Richard "Dick" Abraham; brother, Bob Kerr; granddaughter, Lindsay Paige Abraham; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Francis "Cricket" Abraham; and brother-in-law, Bob Abraham.
Judy is survived by her loving children, Michelle Raddish and husband Mark of Fairmont, W.Va., Scott Abraham and wife Lori of Fairchance, and Jennifer Howell and husband Ron of Fairchance; her dear fiance, Bill McIntire of Hopwood; seven grandchildren, Ashley Bearint and husband Eddie, Brittany Harbert, Morgan Kerns and husband Casey, Courtney Howell, Brady Howell, Zack Abraham and wife Courtney, and Taylor Howell; seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Brooke, Gracyn, Logan, Rory, Tatin and Jenson; brother-in-law, Randy Abraham and wife Sue; sisters-in-law, Joan Abraham and Louise Kerr; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Judy was a faithful member of the Uniontown Church of Christ. She was a retired teacher's aide from Intermediate Unit One.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Additional greeting in the Uniontown Church of Christ, 70 Roosevelt Drive, Uniontown, from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, November 9, with Carl Desmartin officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
The family would like to thank all of her loving caregivers.
