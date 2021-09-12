Judith Rhea Giachetti

Uniontown
Judith “Judy” R. Giachetti, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021, with her cousin David and her Haragos “family” by her side.
She was born Aug. 21, 1947, and was predeceased by her parents, Roger and Charlotte Burchinal; and her sister, Peggy.
Judy was a graduate of South Union High School and Duffs Business School, and enjoyed a career for over 30 years with the Uniontown UC Service center.
After retirement, she enjoyed working at Second Time Around, and The Uniontown Library.
For over 60 years, Judy was dedicated to the Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown and also served as president of its Grace Bible Class.
Judy was kind, beautiful, funny, loving, caring, generous, stubborn, and ALWAYS impeccably dressed from head to toe! She is loved and will be missed by many.
Judy is survived by her niece, Heidi Cuatt (Kevin); cousins David Nixon (Kathy), Samuel Seaman (Mary Jo), Susan Chambers (Tom) and LaMar Sampey. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, September 18, in the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Presbyterian Church Mission Committee, Attn: Marilyn Fitzsimmons, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or The Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
We sincerely appreciate and thank the Haragos family for their care, compassion and for truly making Judy a part of their family, and Amedisys Home Health Care for its support and service.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
