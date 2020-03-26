Dilliner
Judith Wade, 70, of Dilliner, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital, Morgantown, following a lengthy illness. Born July 8, 1945, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Hoar Smithley.
A loving wife and mother, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, Judie is survived by her husband, Clarence Wade Sr.; a daughter, Carla Richter of Dilliner; three grandchildren, David, Judith and Rebecca; and a brother, Kenneth Smithley of Carmichaels.
She was predeceased by her two sons, Marlin Wade and Clarence Bradley Wade Jr.; and brothers John and Walter Smithley.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in care of RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
