Judson Kyle Anderson, 40, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 20, 1979, in Meyersdale, a son of Sheryl E. Stump Anderson of St. Cloud, Fla., and the late Jay Stanton Anderson, who passed away January 20, 2020.
Jud is survived by his mother and two sisters, Alta Renee Anderson of Hermitage, Tenn., and Cara Lynn Noel and husband Jason of St. Cloud.
He was a graduate of St. Cloud High School and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, and was employed by Iron Workers Local Union 3, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME, Confluence, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. for Jud and his father, Jay with the Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jud’s memory to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, as Jud was an organ donor.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.