Uniontown
Judy Rae Hardy, 68, of Georges Township, Uniontown, slipped away and died at home, during her sleep, Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1951, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Wilmer and Garnet Whipkey; stepmother Sadie Whipkey; and stepsisters Pat Weis and Garnet Lehman.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, John C. Hardy Sr.; son John C. Hardy Jr. and fiance Lori Smitley; stepdaughter Jennifer Talerico and husband Jim; granddaughter Lainey; grandson Zach; sister Thelma Dice; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Maddie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Her private family funeral service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.