Dunbar
Judy T. Haas Landman, 77, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born January 19, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Carrie Dale Haas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mansel L. Hammett; and late husband, Harold Landman; a brother, Joseph Barry Stasko; and her biological mother, Twila Stasko.
Judy retired from Anchor Glass after 33 years of faithful service.
Among the things she most enjoyed in life were family gatherings, QVC shopping, taking care of her yard and talking on her phone with family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Dorsey Hammett (Judy) of Ohiopyle; daughter, Connie Hammett Joseph (fiance Dean Hughes) of Dunbar; her brothers, Charles Timothy Stasko (Dianne) of Hopwood, and Kenneth Haas of Virginia; grandchildren, Brittany Joseph Boles (Jason) of Greensburg, Matthew Hammett (fiancee Ashley Angeline) of Brownsville, and Brandon Joseph (fiance Shay Johnson) of Dunbar; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Haines and Alexander and Beaumont Boles, all of Greensburg; special friend, Audrey Petzel of Brownsville; and her faithful cat, “Bud”.
She will be missed, extremely and forever, by her family. Love you to the moon and back.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a service, Saturday, April 29, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Andrew Veltri officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
