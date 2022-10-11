Uniontown
Julia A. Fani Sible, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 21, 1938, in Uniontown, the daughter of Peter Fani and Ann Tretinik Fani.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Sible; and two brothers, Joe Fani and James Fani.
Julia graduated from North Union High School, with the class of 1956. She worked for Waldon Books for over 20 years before her retirement.
Julia loved spending time with her family, enjoyed reading and preparing her famous sauce for her rigatoni.
Left to cherish Julia’s memory is her husband of 66 years, Robert Sible; three sons, Robert Sible, Jr. and his wife, Faith, of Uniontown, Mark Sible of Aliquippa and Jeffrey Sible and wife, Debbie, of Hopwood; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Samuel Fani and wife, Donna, of Brownsville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October, 12, 2022. Prayers of Transference at 9:30 a.m. will given, followed a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Julia’s life at 10 a.m., in St. Mary’s the Nativity Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
