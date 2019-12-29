Polish Hill
Julia C. Samek Sinicki, 88, of Polish Hill, passed away suddenly but peacefully with her loving family around her, went to Heaven on Christmas Eve, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born March 1, 1931, in Grindstone, and resided in Star Junction, where she graduated with high honors from Perry High School. After high school, Julia moved to the big city with her sister, Dorothy Same to spread their wings. While living in East Liberty in Pittsburgh, she worked as a barmaid at her brother Joe’s bar on the Northside, where she met her future husband, Walt. They married on June 16, 1956, and they shared a wonderful and blessed 63 years together. Julia spent five years working at the Melwood Drug Stores Substation Post Office in Oakland until her daughter arrived. She then became a dedicated and wonderful mother for several years. She started to work at Bell Telephone on Stanwix Street, cleaning offices at night. Julia then moved to a daylight job, working for the Pittsburgh Public School District at Arsenal Middle School in the cafeteria, where she retired at the age of 65. She had 23 wonderful retirement years that she used to continue to make the world a better place. She was a very religious person, who was dedicated to her church, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Polish Hill and was proud to see it become part of the new Shrine Churches of Pittsburgh grouping. Her love and devotion to St. Theresa and the Divine Mercy of God was profound. Her love of family, kindness to all, prayerfulness to others and baking skills were hard to top. Her daughter believes she was called by God because her family misses her nut rolls, bread and paczki.
She leaves behind her loving husband Walter J. “Red” “Jr.” Sinicki; cherished daughter Julia “Julie” Sinicki of Hampton Township; her sister, Theresa (Bob) Hajduk; five godchildren; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were loved and cherished as her own children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Caroline Yokobosky Samek; her siblings Joe (Stella) Samek, Daniel (Joan) Samek, Mary (Ed) Syslo, John (Marge) Samek, Dorothy Samek and Steve (surviving wife Marge) Samek. She was a loving friend to many and always made people welcomed into her home and presence.
Family and friends are welcomed from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.