Julia Frances Bronsky Kobylarz, 95, formerly of Republic passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Advanced Personal Care Home, Clarksville, Pa.
She was born on December 28, 1926 in Buffington a daughter of the late Charles Casimer and Catherine Ladniak Bronsky.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Kobylarz.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Julia’s wishes there was no viewing or funeral service and interment took place on June 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cardale, Pa.
The Kish Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., Republic has been entrusted with Julia’s professional funeral services.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5 :5.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
