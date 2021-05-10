Hiller
Julia H. Golish Tobias, 92, of Hiller, passed away at her home, Friday, May 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 10, 1928, in Leckrone, a daughter of the late Flora and Catharine Schmidt Golish.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Tobias Sr.; her son, David Tobias; granddaughter, Magdeline Tobias; great-grandson, Edward Julius Bugai; sister, Mary Stanciu; brothers, Frank Schmidt, Floyd Galis and Alex Galis.
Julia is survived by five children, Joanne Norman and husband Larry of Ariz., Doreen Tobias Bugai of Uniontown, Joseph A. Tobias Jr. of Washington, Dana “Tidbit” Tobias and Tammy of Hiller, Melanie B. Sumey and husband Rodney of Smithfield; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Kina Tokish.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday when a Funeral Service will be held.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.