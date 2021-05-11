Hiller
Julia H. Golish Tobias, 92, of Hiller, passed away at her home, Friday, May 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday when a Funeral Service will be held.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.