Crucible
Julia M. White, 94, of Crucible, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
She was born April 17, 1929, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Albert and Suzanna Opremcak Blasko.
Julie had worked as a machine operator at Burkowicz Clothing from 1951 to 1960.
She was a member of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Crucible, now St. Matthias Parish.
Julie was a member of the Ladies Aid of Crucible, a poll worker during elections, and a member and past president of Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America #622 from 1952 to 1960.
On November 19, 1960, she married George White, who died September 20, 1982.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Skoglund of Fairfax, Va.; six grandchildren, Erich Lehman, Craig Lehman, Julie White Goff, George White, Jack Skoglund and Stephen Skoglund; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brentley Goff; a son-in-law, Jake Lehman of Enola; and a daughter-in-law, Karen White of Crucible.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Cynthia Lehman; a son, George White; a brother, Steve; and a sister, Sue.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and from 12 noon to 2 p.m., the hour of a blessing service, Saturday, July 1, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
