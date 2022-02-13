Hopwood
Julia "Judy" Pluto, 96 of Hopwood, Pa., passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Beechwood Court Nursing Home.
She was born August 2, 1925 in Altoona. She is the daughter of the late Andrew Yancy and Stephanie Liptak Yancy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Pluto.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction by THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
