Uniontown
Julia "Judy" Pluto, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Beechwood Court Nursing Home. She was born August 2, 1925, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Andrew Yancy and Stephanie Liptak Yancy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Pluto.
Surviving are her children, Gary D. Pluto of Hopwood, Thomas G. Pluto (Wanda) of Boalsburg; stepgrandchildren, Vanessa L. Baronner (Matt) of State College, Christopher J. Baronner (Michelle) of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Justin Pluto of Uniontown, Ariana Pluto (Dallas) of State College; stepgrandchildren, Zachary of Kansas City, Kan., and Gabriella of Washington, DC.
Julia enjoyed bingo, spending time with friends and family, word puzzles, cooking, watching NASCAR, Steelers football, and movies on TV. Judy's favorite day of the year was Christmas Day.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Wednesday, February 16, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
