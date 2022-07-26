Uniontown
Juliana Augustine, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown. She was born May 19, 1930, in Herbert, a daughter of John Augustine Sr. and Helena Ziots Augustine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna, Mary, Helen and Margaret; brothers, Michael and John Jr; nieces, Karen and Mary Ann; special caregiver, Mary A. Allison.
Julie was a life resident of the Uniontown area. She graduated from Republic High School in 1948 and was a 30+ year employee of CVS Pharmacy prior to her retirement.
Julie’s entire life was spent as a devoted daughter, selflessly caring for her elderly parents and as a faithful Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Christian.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Patricia Spreitzer, Pricilla Torelli, Carole Augustine, Michael Kotecki, Peggy Hecht, Jack Strok, Andrew Strok and John Ciko.
A special thanks to the Allison Family for their dedication and care of Juliana, as well as Kings Personal Care Home and Bella Healthcare Center.
“Aunt” Julie will be remembered by us who loved her strong faith, resolute character and kindhearted humor.
Julie’s family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a prayer service, with Father Vitaly Dudkin as celebrant, Thursday, July 28, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery, New Salem.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
