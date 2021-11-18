formerly of Uniontown
Julianne Sangston Loucks, 82, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Austinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her granddaughter at her side.
Julie was born June 5, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas Leonard and Rose Marie Scherrer Sangston. She graduated from German Township High School, Class of 1957.
Julie married the love of her life, Frank "Sonny" Loucks III, November 28, 1958.
In 1997, 40 years after high school graduation, she earned her Associate Degree in Accounting from Kent State University.
Over the years, Julie worked at Carlisle's, she was an income tax preparer for 41 years and retired from Wilkinson Paving in Ashtabula. Julie was a member of the Eastern Star and the Geneva Genealogy Society. She volunteered her time with AARP and at the hospital. She enjoyed dancing and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She remained active in all their activities and greatly enjoyed the time she had with them.
Julie is survived by her children, Rosemarie (David) Uthe, Frank "Bryan" Loucks IV, Lynn (Rick) Croghan; daughter-in-law, Debra Loucks; sister, Marcia (Robin) Mallick; sister-in-law, Gwen Togger; brother-in-law, Dan (Renee) Loucks; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Van Norman, Rachelle (Kip) Douglas, Frank "BJ" (Kelly) Loucks, and David Loucks; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Van Norman, Keith Jones, Bryce Douglas, Kyler and James Loucks; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Sonny" Loucks III, in 2002; and her parents.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in DUCRO FUNERAL HOME, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 19, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Meranda of Messiah Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in North Kingsville, Ohio.
Due to the increase in covid recently, the family requires masks be worn at services.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Silver Sands Assisted Living and Austinburg Nursing and Rehab Center for their kindness and care provided to Julie over the last years of her life.
Ducro Funeral Services, Ashtabula, is handling arrangements.
Obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.