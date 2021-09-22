formerly of Uniontown
Captain Julie A. Gabeletto, U.S. Army Retired, 43 of Edgewater, Md., died Friday, September 17, 2021, in Anne Arundel Medical Center.
She was born December 21, 1977, in Uniontown, to Terry Gabeletto Sr. and the late Lou Ann Leshinsky.
Julie is survived by her father and her mother, Terry and Evelyn Gabeletto Sr. of Smithfield; her brother, Tony Gabeletto of Fairchance; additional siblings, Bob Adams and Liz of Masontown, Gary Adams and Loretta of Smithfield, Veronica Hudak and Matt of Clarksville, W.Va., Monica Hlatky and Bob of Smithfield, and David Adams of Smithfield; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews; also her beloved pets, Mr. Russell, Zoe and the late Madison.
Julie retired from the Army in 2018 as a Captain, An of Dem. She received several medals and accommodations during her 22 ½ year career as a soldier and a nurse. She was stationed at El Paso, Texas, and several other Army bases in the United States. She was also stationed in Germany, and did a tour in Thailand and Iraq. She served her country with honor and dignity.
Julie had an infectious smile, which made you not only laugh, but you felt like you had known her for years. She had a heart of gold. She donated her time to various food pantries, helped with the homeless and pet organizations, and also supported the Wounded Warriors Project.
She loved her Steelers. She attended the University of Maryland, majoring in nursing, and was also a member of Phi Thelta Kappa Society Sorority.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25.
Interment will follow in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove Cemetery, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
