Masontown
Julie Lynn Samek, 35, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
She was born in Lancaster November 20, 1984, a daughter of Mike and Brenda Compton Eddy.
Julie was employed as a manager at McDonald's in Waynesburg.
She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Eddy.
Surviving are her parents, Michael and Brenda Compton Eddy; husband Kenneth Patrick Samek; sons David Renner, Senator Renner and Robert Jackson; brothers Bruce Compton and Matthew Eddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the John S. Maykuth, Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30, and from 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 31, in the chapel of the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with the Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment is private.
