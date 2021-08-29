Smithfield
Julie Maust, 61, of Smithfield, went to be with her Lord, with her loving family by her side, Thursday, August 26, 2021.
She was born February 18, 1960, in Uniontown.
Julie was predeceased by her parents, Robert Ford and Orie Ruth Smith Ford; her loving husband of 42 years, Fran Maust; brother Robert Lee Ford; and brother-in-law Tom Maust.
Surviving are her two daughters, Heather (Edward) Jordan, and Barb (Todd) Churby; granddaughter Sydney Jordan; grandson Corey Churby; sisters Macel Cramer, Diane Leitter and husband Kevin, Brenda Gibbs and husband Randy, Audrey Moore and husband Mike, and Connie Zunker and husband Anthony; sisters-in-law Glenda Moore, Cathy Brant, Sandy Maust and Michelle Mason; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with family, rock concerts, casinos and playing bingo.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 until the 6 p.m. funeral service Monday, August 30, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Everyone is invited for food and fellowship at the Collier Fire Hall after the service.
