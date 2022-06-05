Fairchance
Julie Morris, 47 of Fairchance, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
She was born on August 30, 1974, in Morgantown, W.Va..
Surviving is her two children, Colton Scott Barkefelt and Carleigh Kay Barkefelt; parents, Scott and Charlotte Morris; sister, Laura; nephew, Bryan; and many other loving family members.
Julie was formerly employed at SCI Greene.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022.
