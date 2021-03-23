Julius Bernard Anderson

Friedens
Julius "Jay" Bernard Anderson, 81, of Friedens, died March 18, 2021, in his home. Born March 17, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of Julius Henry and Ethel Marie Cameron Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Lewis; and half-sister Fleka Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, the former Janet Elaine Walker, to whom he was married 57 years; children Jay Bryan Anderson of Friedens, Jennifer Anderson of Pittsburgh, Janeen Schoenly and husband David of Cranberry; grandchildren Meaghan Peter and husband Charles, Zachery and Alexander Schoenly; great-grandson Maverick Peter; step-sister Joyce Preece; and close niece Amy Lewis of Fairchance.
Jay was a 1958 graduate of Fairchance High School. He worked until his retirement for Columbia Gas, where he finished his career with the role of district manager. He was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Somerset. He enjoyed golfing earlier in life and later found a love for trout fishing.
Per his request, visitation and services will be private, with the Reverend Kathleen Stump officiating. Interment at Wills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Somerset Ambulance Association, 115 Wood Duck Road, Somerset, PA 15501, or Faith Lutheran Church, 6567 Glades Pike, Somerset, PA 15501.
Arrangements by the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset.
