Formerly of Uniontown
Julius J. Schmidt, 79, of Gloucester, Mass., known to all as Smitty, husband of Alice L. Gall Schmidt, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in McKees Rocks February 19, 1941, a son of the late Julius H. and Mary Sivy Schmidt.
Smitty was a graduate of Uniontown High School, Class of '58. He married his high school sweetheart and together they built a family that meant the world to him.
Smitty started his career in the cold storage warehouse of Blue Water Seafoods in Cleveland, Ohio. He then moved to Gloucester and worked for 24 years under the General Mills Corporation (Gortons). Smitty and a few colleagues moved on to a start-up Norwegian fish company in New Bedford named Frionor. Because he wanted to be closer to his family, he returned to Gloucester to become the general manager at Americold. It was there, he finished a long and prosperous career.
Smitty was an avid golfer, but his true passion was rebuilding and working on classic cars with his son, Jim. Spending time with his family was most important to Smitty, that was when he was happiest. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him, especially his beloved wife, Alice.
Smitty is survived by his wife, Alice of 57 years; his daughters, Lisa Dixon and husband William, Lora Spear and husband Billy, and son Jim, all of Gloucester; five grandchildren, Sean and Leah Dixon, Eve, Luke, and Lyla Spear; his siblings, Bob Schmidt and wife Betty of Uniontown, and Catherine Popovich and her late husband, Frank of Masontown; along with many nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed the company of his "granddogs".
For the last three years, Smitty was a resident of Seacoast Nursing Home. The staff at Seacoast became Smitty's second family and are owed a huge debt of gratitude by his loved ones for the exceptional care, compassion and respect he was given over the years.
His graveside service will he held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to: Friends of Seacoast, 292 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Arrangements are by GREELY FUNERAL HOME, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For condolences, visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.