Uniontown
June A. Kraynak, 91, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born June 25, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Anna Durst.
In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband, Steve Kraynak; daughter, Susan Dills; three brothers, Darrell, Roy and James Durst; and two sisters, Norma Balas and Veda Edwards.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Kraynak; granddaughter, Ashley Dills; great-grandson, Jonathan Kapel Jr.; and granddog, Shaggy.
June was retired from Kaufmann's Department Store, in Uniontown, where she worked in the office and layaway department.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and the simple pleasures of life. She was blessed with a kind heart and was always willing to lend a hand. She was so loving and so special in so many ways. She will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her.
Family and friends will be received at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Graveside service and interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.