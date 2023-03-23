Masontown
June Aline Short, of Masontown, went to be with her Lord Monday, March 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Sept. 28, 1925, in Redstone Township, a daughter of the late John D. and Mary Moody.
June was a life-time member of the Masontown Brethren Church. She was devoted to her faith, family, and friends.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Lee; five sisters; and one brother.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: three daughters, Bonnie Short of Deltona, Fla., Brenda Bunting (Rev. Scott) of Winnabow, N.C., and Beverly Short of Masontown: five grandchildren, Dennis Chipps, James Chipps (Jamie), Sara Davis (Charles), Christa Murray (Jacob) and Charles Bunting (Elizabeth); and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Knepp of Farmington; and many special friends.
Many thanks to Amedisys nurse, Kristi; hospice nurse, Jessica; and special sitter, Jeanna Wilson, for their care and kindness.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, March 25, in the Masontown Brethren Church, with Pastor Benjamin Zylka officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masontown Brethren Church, 110 West Church Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461; or Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers of Fayette, 79 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
