formerly of Deer Lake
June Ann Kaleita of Beaufort, S.C. and formerly of Deer Lake, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
June was born in the District of Columbia and raised in Charleroi. She was a daughter of Gladys and James McConnell, and the granddaughter of Stephen and Ida Woodward.
She married Joseph M. Kaleita, originally of California, Pa., and they raised three daughters in her beloved mountain community, Deer Lake. She was devoted to making a loving home for her family for all of her life. June was the quiet foundation of strength of her family. As her children grew, she had several jobs with The Bon Ton, the Blind Association, and the school district, where she made even more close friends.
June had a great love of Deer Lake and still enjoyed visiting every year. She has memories from the times she spent summers there growing up. She volunteered in many capacities in the community in her adult life helping to make it a better place. She made many friends there as a child and as an adult raising her family. She treasured these friends and the memories she made with them. They were such a light to her in her later days.
June was devoted to helping family and friends. In her younger years, she looked out for her mother and grandmother. As an adult, she would often be found helping family or friends by cleaning an apartment, giving rides to doctors, or having a lasagna in the freezer to share. She could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. She loved having friends and family over in her home.
June was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Kaleita and an infant son, Joseph.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joanne, Jean and Jacqueline; and her granddaughter and joy of her life, McKenzie June, all of Beaufort.
A service will be held in Chalk Hill at a future date.
