Uniontown
June Fay Woods Collier, 91, of Uniontown, passed peacefully, in her home, in the early morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born June 20, 1928, in Collier.
June was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Collier Jr., the former owner of Collier's Clover Farm Store in Smithfield; her parents, Hazel Hart Woods and Harry Woods; her sisters, Eleanor, Alma, Doris, Martha, Jessie and Lois; and her brothers, Glenn, Harry and Clarence.
Surviving are her children, Sheila, with whom she lived, Daniel J. and wife Lou Ann, Vicki Spade and husband Martin, Lorna Roderiguez and husband Edwin, Heidi Quillen and husband Raymond, Beth Stepek and husband Henry, and Faye Tichnell and husband Travis. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Daniel E. Collier, Meghan L. Collier, Casey Berdar, John "Bud" Brownfield, Sadie Lewis, Abbie MacLean and husband Alex, Erin Quillen and husband Zach Richard, Katie Malone, Zachary Malone and Joseph Malone; great-grandchildren Sarah and Daniel Collier, Andrew and Daniel Berdar, and Haydyn Brownfield.
June was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Del.
A private interment will be held at a later date at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of June may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown.
Arrangements under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
