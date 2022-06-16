June Louise Bakewell, 91, a daughter of Emil and Magdalene Letrick, passed on Friday, June 11, after an illness.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Pete Horvath (1949-1973); second husband, Robert Bakewell (1979-1987); daughter, Terry Sue Horvath; and brothers, David and Delbert Letrick.
She is survived by her sister, Regina Rockwell; son, Peter "Danny" Horvath and wife Carol; step-son, Raymond Bakewell and wife Kathy; grandchildren: Lisa Horvath Lohr, Jessica Bakewell Mary, Katelyn Bakewell Popelas and Matthew Bakewell; and several great and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
June had many talents that she shared over the years. She provided haircuts and permanents for all her friends and families, and would sew outfits for some of the neighborhood children for Christmas and Easter. She also made custom draperies and furniture covers, sewed Barbie Doll outfits at Christmas time, decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and other occasions, created designer tops for ladies, and for many years made and sold fishing lures (Terry's Lures) to support herself.
There is no viewing and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.