Carmichaels
Justin E. Bogucki, 50, of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home, after a lengthy illness. He was born September 20, 1971, in Waynesburg, a son of Karen Headlee Bogucki of Carmichaels and the late Edward J. "Butch" Bogucki.
Justin was a 1989 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps following graduation. He served during Dessert Shield with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team in Crete and Guantanamo Bay.
After serving his country, Justin worked for H&H Water Controls in Carmichaels before beginning to work as a corrections officer at SCI Waynesburg in 1997. Upon SCI Waynesburg's closure, he transferred to SCI Fayette until his illness effected his retirement in 2019.
Justin was a member of the American Legion Post 816, Rices Landing, and served as an officer for the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association. In addition, he was a member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as a trustee.
Justin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and Alabama football. He was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and a Jeopardy enthusiast. Most especially, Justin enjoyed spending time with his boys.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and Brian Lipscomb for their passionate and devoted care provided for Justin.
Surviving are two sons, Joshua E. Bogucki (fiancee Morgan Simkovic) and Garrett R. Bogucki, both of Carmichaels; a brother, Joseph E. Bogucki (Candace) of Carmichaels; the mother of his sons, Pamela Voithofer of Carmichaels; special friend, Michelle Kapp of Rices Landing; numerous cousins and friends; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, and from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, August 26, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Military honors will be accorded immediately following the Mass at the Church by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Greene County Honor Guard.
The SCI Honor Guard will stand post at the casket at the funeral home during the visitation. The Carmichaels & Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association Western Pa. Chapter.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
