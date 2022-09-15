Donora, formerly
Carmichaels
Justin Lloyd Conard, 39, of Donora, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Waynesburg, on November 3, 1982, the son of Patricia Ann Conard Sappington.
Justin was a graduate of Carmichaels High School, class of 2001, and was employed as a Construction Worker at Costa Company.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Lloyd and Lovie Conard; mother, Patricia Sappington; aunt, Debbie King; uncles, Larry, Randy and Rickie Conard; nephew, Gunnor Lloyd Carter; and cousins, Nicole Miller and Nicole Katherine Conard.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Kayden Adam Conard; sister, Angela (John) Conard-Kuntz; nieces: Ciara Mae Riley, Cortnie Ann Smithley and Cheyanne Sue Kuntz; nephews: Cody (Stephanie) Kuntz and Cory (Kayla) Kuntz; uncles, Jerry Lee (Grace) Conard and Michael Conard; cousins: Darla, Heidi (Bob), Bill, PJ (Angel), Christy, Bob, Jerry Lee (Billy), Johnny Bill and Michael Simonetti.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the funeral home chapel, with Sonny Workman officiating. Private interment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.